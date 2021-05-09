Northern Trust Capital Markets Boosts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $55.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target upped by analysts at Northern Trust Capital Markets from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE:EPC opened at $43.59 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $27,323,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

