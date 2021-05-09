Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $119.28 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,543,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,979,185. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

