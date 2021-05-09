Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 26th

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $865.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

