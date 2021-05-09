Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.20.

NPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE NPI traded down C$0.31 on Tuesday, hitting C$39.24. 1,005,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$29.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The company has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.01.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.