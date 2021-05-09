Northland Securities Boosts Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $23.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at $748,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,326 shares of company stock worth $2,255,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $217,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

