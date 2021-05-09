Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q2 guidance to $0.64-0.72 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.640-0.770 EPS.

Shares of NVMI stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.86. 80,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,637. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $99.79.

NVMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

