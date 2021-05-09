Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.14. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,318. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Novanta by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 90,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

