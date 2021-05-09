Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $16.99.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
See Also: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.