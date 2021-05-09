Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

