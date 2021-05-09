Nyerium (NYEX) Price Hits $0.0011

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 71.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $36,923.24 and $97.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Nyerium

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

