nYFI One Day Volume Hits $3.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. nYFI has a market capitalization of $410,300.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00089934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.96 or 0.00797716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00105493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.51 or 0.09285185 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

