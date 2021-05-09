Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 611 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 204.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.41 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89.

