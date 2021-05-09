Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

