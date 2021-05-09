Oakworth Capital Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

