Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.50

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 2394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $791.24 million, a P/E ratio of 334.19 and a beta of 2.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.