Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “reduce” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS OCDGF traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

