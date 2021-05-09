Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OII stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,810. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

