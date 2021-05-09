Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.37.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

OCUP opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

