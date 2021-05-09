Oikos Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $98,677.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00251638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $687.40 or 0.01195918 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00031186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.40 or 0.00776646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,486.35 or 1.00013577 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.