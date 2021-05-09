Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) vs. Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Financial Review

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional N/A N/A N/A Old National Bancorp 22.51% 7.99% 1.07%

This table compares Professional and Old National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $42.02 million 5.71 $2.34 million N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 3.47 $238.21 million $1.45 13.45

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Professional.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Professional and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 0 3 0 3.00 Old National Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Professional currently has a consensus target price of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential downside of 21.37%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Professional shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Professional on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

