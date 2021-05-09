Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on OMER. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

OMER stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $42,731.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,591. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Omeros by 460.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

