One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

OSS stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a P/E ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

