OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $894.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.