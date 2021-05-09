ONOToken (ONOT) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 1,215.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One ONOToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ONOToken has a total market cap of $63.11 million and $75.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ONOToken has traded up 869.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00067067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00105162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.00790382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.67 or 0.09165140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001720 BTC.

About ONOToken

ONOToken (ONOT) is a coin. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 coins. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

