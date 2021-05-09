Opacity Trading 9.9% Higher This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $18.23 million and approximately $165,197.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00086786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.08 or 0.00788745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00104140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,317.93 or 0.09156763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Opacity is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

