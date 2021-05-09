Open Governance Token Achieves Market Cap of $6.69 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00003114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00087441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.75 or 0.00802600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00105734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.66 or 0.09076035 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

