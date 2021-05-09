Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.69 to $1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million to $605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.79 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.690-1.820 EPS.

NASDAQ OPRT traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. 209,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,752. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $609.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

