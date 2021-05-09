Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03 to $0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.69 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.690-1.820 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $21.80. 209,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,752. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $609.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.