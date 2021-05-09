Oppenheimer Comments on DURECT Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DURECT in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22).

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRRX. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.76 on Friday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $400.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DURECT by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,418,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

