Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.91 ($15.19).

ORA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €10.48 ($12.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.04. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.