Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.32

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,293.29 or 0.99991895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050280 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.89 or 0.00718220 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $791.75 or 0.01335207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.16 or 0.00386454 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00237555 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.