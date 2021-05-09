ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,029 shares of company stock worth $9,157,704.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORIC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 171,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

