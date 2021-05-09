Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $44.16. 65,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $861.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

