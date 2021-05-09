OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $101.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

