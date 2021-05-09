Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The business had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

