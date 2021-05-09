Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OUST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Ouster has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $167,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter valued at $1,233,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth about $2,461,000.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

