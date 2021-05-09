Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 63,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,813. The firm has a market cap of $461.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

