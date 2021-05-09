PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAE updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of PAE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $817.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.43 and a beta of 1.28. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

