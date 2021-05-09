Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,721 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.34. 627,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.79 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.