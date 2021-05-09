Papa John’s International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

PZZA stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $89.83. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

