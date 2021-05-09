Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $99.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

