Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after buying an additional 563,556 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,724,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after buying an additional 213,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,419,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $102.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.