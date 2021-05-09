Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,689,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,386,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,044,000 after acquiring an additional 369,275 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC opened at $28.08 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.