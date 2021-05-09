Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for about 4.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

