Paragon Capital Management LLC Invests $401,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

