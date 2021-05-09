Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $85.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

