Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.06.

Shares of PXT opened at C$22.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$24.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.70.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total value of C$2,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,402,000. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,065,475. Insiders have sold a total of 232,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,676 in the last quarter.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

