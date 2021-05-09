Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Tops $30.73 on Major Exchanges (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $39.59 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $30.73 or 0.00053332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00250791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.32 or 0.01205000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.00785050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,578.87 or 0.99928504 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

