Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE CHE opened at $489.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.42. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.