Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,124 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF opened at $157.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.