Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $123,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $669.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

